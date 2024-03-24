Truist Financial Raises Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $175.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 287,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

