Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $200.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

