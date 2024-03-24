Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Tucows Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tucows has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 157.83%. The business had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

About Tucows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

