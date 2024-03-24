Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Tucows Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tucows has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.94.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 157.83%. The business had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
