UBS Group Begins Coverage on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in United Airlines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

