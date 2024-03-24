UBS Group Raises Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $13.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALIT. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

Get Alight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALIT

Alight Trading Down 3.8 %

Alight stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,336 shares of company stock worth $4,527,359. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.