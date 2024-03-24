UBS Group Upgrades FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $84.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America cut FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of FMC opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

