Udine Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.