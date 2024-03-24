Udine Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,021. The stock has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

