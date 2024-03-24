Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,453,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,463,924. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.70, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

