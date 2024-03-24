Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102.52 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $7.16 billion and $102.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $11.97 or 0.00018028 BTC on major exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00135626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.66228707 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $116,978,555.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

