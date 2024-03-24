Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.10 billion and $106.07 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $11.86 or 0.00018095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00136484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009194 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.66228707 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $116,978,555.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

