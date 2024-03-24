United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBSI

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 735.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.