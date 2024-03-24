United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

