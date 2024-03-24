UNIUM (UNM) Price Up 56.9% Over Last 7 Days

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.56 or 0.00014566 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $984.76 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 8.82345666 USD and is up 47.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,991.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.