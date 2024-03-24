Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $199.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $125.98 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.68. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.