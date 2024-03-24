UNUS SED LEO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.58 billion and $1.07 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00009158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00135789 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,866,434 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,868,029.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.02080809 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,021,386.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

