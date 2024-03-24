UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) PT Lowered to $6.22

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $8.01 to $6.22 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

UP Fintech Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.23. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

