US Capital Advisors Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Hold

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.40.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

OKE stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

