USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USD Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

