UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.59.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UWMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM
UWM Stock Performance
Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.15 million, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UWM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. UWM’s payout ratio is -210.53%.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
