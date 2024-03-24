VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

