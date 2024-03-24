VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.