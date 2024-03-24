Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.26. 737,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

