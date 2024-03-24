Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 14.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEA opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

