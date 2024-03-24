Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $346.27 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

