Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $346.27. 983,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

