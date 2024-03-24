Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average is $304.89. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

