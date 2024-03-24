Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Increased by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

