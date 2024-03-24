Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17,698.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $239.32. 188,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.93. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.87 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

