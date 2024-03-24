Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.32. The company had a trading volume of 188,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $177.87 and a 52-week high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.