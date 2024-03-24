Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

