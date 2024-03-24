Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

