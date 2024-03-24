Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $233.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $235.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

