Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $97,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.21. 196,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $235.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

