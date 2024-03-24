Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.21. 196,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $235.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

