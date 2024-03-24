Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

