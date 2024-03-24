Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Boosted by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 19.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lpwm LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $49,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.