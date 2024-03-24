Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,903 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. 1,454,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

