Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Raised by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. 5,299,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,194. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
