Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,194. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
