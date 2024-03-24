Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,574. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

