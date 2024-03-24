Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Cut by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $187.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

