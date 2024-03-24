Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VBR opened at $187.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

