Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.6% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 962.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,985,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

