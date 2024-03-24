Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,219,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI opened at $258.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.38.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

