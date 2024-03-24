Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VT stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $87.72 and a 1-year high of $110.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

