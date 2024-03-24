Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,285 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 491,581 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

