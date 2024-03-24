Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 549.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $161.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

