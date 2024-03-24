Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $6.70 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $396.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

