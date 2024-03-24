Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

